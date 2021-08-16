Identified: Body found in woods on University Parkway in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The body of a woman found deceased in a wooded area in Aiken County has been identified.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables states that 62-year-old Pamela K. Standridge of Beech Island was identified through DNA testing.

Back in June of this year, a person walking their dog found her body in the woods behind the 400 block of University Parkway, near Aiken Regional Medical Center.

The body was in a state of decomposition at the time of discovery.

Her cause of death remains under investigation, and no foul play is suspected.