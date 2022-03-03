AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Cloudy and bacteria filled water — that’s what Malinda Jordan said she’s been dealing with for more than two weeks.

Newschannel 6 sat down with her at her home in Terrace Manor where she said a city water technician told her the chlorine levels in her water are below the recommended limit.

“I asked her what the chlorine is for. She said it fights off bacteria, but if I don’t have any in there then the water is coming straight in with bacteria and everything and nothing fights it off,” Jordan said.

Documentation from the city shows where the chlorine level should be 0.2 to 2.0 — Jordan’s level is below that.

She said now she’s afraid to drink, bathe or even wash dishes with the water that could be contaminated with bacteria.

“If bacteria is on me and I put it on my dishes they’re not clean. So how can you eat off dishes that are not clean,” Jordan said.

And she’s not alone — her neighbor Xavier Ingram said he’s seen the cloudy water too.

“Sometimes it will come out cloudy and sometimes it will come out clear, but over the last month its been consistent with sediment in the water,” Ingram said.

He said its the main source of drinking water for many in the neighborhood who are disabled or elderly and don’t always have access to bottled water.

“A lot of times you’re not able to get to a store and a lot times you rely on this water to drink and cook with,” Ingram said.

The director of utilities for the city said they’ve been flushing air out of the system which could cause the cloudy water — however utility officials could not explain the low level of chlorine in Malinda’s water.

“I don’t have a well in the backyard. I have to get my water from the city. I need to find out what I’m I to do,” Jordan said.

While city officials said they’re still working to solve the issue — Its left Jordan searching for answers — and clean water.

“Its been really hard…. I don’t want to get upset. I just want some help. That’s all I’m asking for.”