BURKE COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) – “I am totally heartbroken over the whole situation.”

It was an emotional day for Ellen Stewart after she learned a four-year-old boy drowned during a swimming lesson at her neighbor’s house.

“My grandson also took lessons, and my heart just goes out to the whole family,” Stewart said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Deer Run Road Tuesday and found the four-year-old boy unresponsive in the pool.

Investigators said a nurse on scene performed CPR until EMA arrived, and the boy was taken to Burke Health where he later died.

“I have kids of my own so I know the family must be devastated,” Stewart said.

A neighbor said she often saw a line of parents dropping off kids for lessons– no word yet on how many kids were in the class when the drowning happened.

Stewart said its heartbreaking.

“I know people who have lost children and its horrible. I have children and I can’t even imagine what the family is going through right now. My heart really goes out to all of them.