“I Am My Brother’s Keeper” event to start dialogue on issues affecting black males

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An event is coming to the Garden City meant to start a dialogue on what’s happening to African-American men in the United States.

“I Am My Brother’s Keeper” will be held on at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at the baseball field at the McDuffie Woods Community Center.

We’re told several speakers, including some of our local community leaders and law enforcement, will be on hand to discuss a number of topics including:

How to interact with law enforcement

What to do if you are a witness to police misconduct

Community Accountability

Police Accountability

Knowing your rights

There will also be an open question and answer session following the speakers.

For more info about the event and how you can get involved: Email Vanessa Delgado at iammybrotherskeeperaugusta@gmail.com.

Vanessa Delgado joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more details on the event.