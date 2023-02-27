RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The I-20 Westbound exit ramp to Bobby Jones Expressway Eastbound has been closed due to an accident.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident at 10:58 A.M., and investigators say that the driver of a freightliner refrigerated box truck was traveling on the ramp, struck the barricade wall, and then, overturned.

According to authorities, the driver suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the ramp will be completely closed while crews work to recover the vehicle, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.