AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The I-20 bridge at the Georgia-South Carolina line is getting a makeover.

A new bridge will replace the existing one over the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Roads will be widened to three lanes in each direction. A new traffic signal at the West Martintown Road exit off I-20 is also planned to be built.

Work will begin fall 2019 and is expected to be completed by spring 2022.