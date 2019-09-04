Hurricane Dorian Evacuation Shelters in the Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Have you been evacuated and need a place to stay until Hurricane Dorian passes?

Here is a list of shelters available in the Augusta area

  • Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church: 1330 Monte Sano Ave. Augusta, GA 30904 (Richmond County) Self-EvacuationsThis shelter is full
  • Westside High School: 1002 Patriots Way, Augusta, GA 30907 (Richmond County) Medical Shelter
  • Patriots Park Recreation Center: 5445 Columbia Rd. Grovetown, GA 30813 (Columbia County) Self-Evacuations
  • Sweetwater Park Gym: 180 Sweetwater Road, Thompson, GA 30824 (McDuffie County) Self-Evacuations
  • Glenn Hills High School: 2840 Glenn Hills Dr, Augusta, GA 30906 (Richmond County) Bus Evacuees
  • Glenn Hills Middle School: 2941 Glenn Hills Dr, Augusta, GA 30906 (Richmond County) Bus Evacuees
  • Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School: 3200B Augusta Tech Dr, Augusta, GA 30906 (Richmond County) Bus Evacuees
  • Cross Creek High school: 3855 Old Waynesboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 (Richmond County) Bus Evacuees
  • Pine Hill Middle School: 2147 Mc Elmurray Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815 (Richmond County) Bus Evacuees
  • Butler High School: 2011 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 (Richmond County) Bus Evacuees

If you would like to donate to the shelters, below is a list of items needed.

  • New, unused pillows
  • Insulin syringes
  • AA batteries
  • Saline solution
  • Diapers and pull-ups
  • Adult diapers
  • Baby and adult wipes
  • Disposable bed pads

