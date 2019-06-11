Hundreds show up for job fair at Sitel

A local company opened its doors to hundreds of people looking for work.

Sitel, a call center in South Augusta, is looking to fill 400 jobs.

Talent Acquisition Specialist Amy Hinson told NewsChannel 6 people started arriving around 8:00 in the morning, but the official kick off was at 10:00 a.m.

Madison Stencel, of Evans, saw the job announcement online.

“I found this on Indeed and I figured I’d stop by,” she said during her application process.

A steady flow of job seekers made their way to Sitel.

One by one, men and women completed an application on paper and online.

Others participated in an interview on the spot.

“I was looking for more of a managerial position,” said Megan Elledge, of Aiken, SC. “I just graduated from USC Aiken and I’m a military veteran as well.”



Hinson said the positions are full time customer service associate jobs with benefits paying $12 – $12.50 an hour.

“New opportunities at this location,” she said. “We’re working with a new client and we’ve got so many opportunities to share with the community.”

Hinson said Sitel offers customer service management for Fortune 500 companies around the world. It’s experience some said they are ready to take on if hired.

“I spent quite a few years taking care of some elderly family who had some health issues,” Marvin Meringoll told us. “They went on and I kind of need to make a life for myself I suppose.”

Elledge added she wants, “A secure position so that I can eventually move up in leadership roles within the company. That would be great.”

And for others, it’s all about getting some extra cash all while getting some experience.

Stencel said it’s about, “A little extra spending money.”

Meringoll agrees.

“Help my family make ends meet and allow for some luxury items.”

Hinson told us applicants were given a link that will inform them of the next steps.

Another job fair will take place next Tuesday at Goodwill.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins