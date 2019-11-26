Hundreds line procession route for fallen deputy

the law enforcement motorcade stretched for miles as hundred lined the route in quiet and solemn reflection.

Christina Foust held a large flag symbolizing support for law enforcement as the motorcade honoring Investigator Ridley flashed pass.

“My fiancee is a law enforcement officer he is Harlem and used to work in Richmond County in narcotics with Cecil so so it means a lot,” said Foust

Todd Wilson of Augusta brought his son Jackson to witnesses the honor for the fallen deputy

“It’s the least we can do we know a lot of the deputies from our local neighborhood it’s just our way of saying thanks for everything they do,” said Wilson.

As the procession made its way onlookers watched solemnly, some holding a hand over their heart.

Many using their phones to capture the powerful scene, like Sharon Murray who has two relatives in law enforcement.

“My sister is a deputy sheriff of Palm Beach, County I also have a daughter who is a correctional officer in Atlanta,Georgia, it’s just a sad day for me thinking that family and that could have been my family,” said Murray.

The work of officers like Ridley was a big reason the public took the time to stand a long to the route to pay their respects.

“Just to honor him because we could see what he was against and what he was fighting against,” said Carol Scogins who lives in North Augusta.

Foust watched the entire procession not once putting down her flag.

“I like to see how they all care about each other they have to watch after each other take care of each other,” said Foust.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree of course taking part in this procession and there was a huge thumbs up from his vehicle when he passed Christina and her sign.