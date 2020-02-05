Humane Society shelter lease now month to month

For basically this entire century Augusta has had a long term relationship with the CSRA Humane Society to use the old city stockade as its shelter but now the city is not into this long term commitment any longer.

James Zadinsky has volunteered at the CSRA Humane Society shelter for 8 years he would like to see more volunteers and he would also like to see the shelter remain here.

“Wish the place would stay open because of the alternative is not good for the dogs and cats here,” he said.

About 60 dogs and 90 cats are calling the shelter home right now, in the past the Humane Society has operated under multi-year lease agreements with the city but now the city is only committing to days, not years.

“Based on the last meeting we decided to go month to month until we get a better idea the condition of the building and what’s going to be in that area,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“They’e under a month to month lease because in that area it does have some other uses we’ll give people the appropriate time before a decision is made,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The lease agreement has a 60 day notice but city leaders say they don’t plan to put a shelter full of dogs and cats out on the street, if or when they exercise that clause.

“They will have enough time notice that we need to help them find a new location and help them move,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“If an economic deal every comes to that facility we will support them to try and find another location we’re not kicking the humane society out we support what they do they will continue to have a lease there,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

There’s no question this could be very develop-able property with the canal and lake nearby, however city officials say they have no developer on the line right now looking at the site, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.