BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Human sex trafficking is becoming a national problem and a symposium will be held in Blackville Saturday morning to offer solutions.

The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. at Macedonia Elementary.

We’re told there will be speakers, refreshments, door prizes, and a prayer vigil.

Registration is from 9:10 a.m-9:45 a.m.