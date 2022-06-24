AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday marked a big day for people living in the Laney Walker and Harrisburg communities.

The Hub for Community Innovation held a ribbon cutting ceremony, and have now officially opened their doors.

“It is incredible for us to officially be open as the Hub for Community Innovation. This will mean growth for 5 nonprofit organizations doing work in the Harrisburg, Laney Walker community, and I could not be more excited for this day to finally be here,” said Kim Evans the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta.

“We are here for the people, so Laney Walker, Harrisburg, we are here for you. This is all intended to serve the community of Laney Walker and Harrisburg,” said Felina Martin, Director of Hub West.

Plenty of people showed up for the ribbon cutting and investors who supported the Hub since the beginning are excited for what the future holds for the facility.

“Bank of America is pleased to yet again provide an opportunity yo those in the Harrisburg and Laney Walker community to access to healthcare, through Harrisburg Family Health, Augusta Locally Grown, Boys and Girls Club, again access to so many of these necessary components of building a community that’s healthy,” said Ora Parish, President of Bank of America Augusta Ga/Aiken, SC.

“Georgia Power Company is committed to being a citizen where ever we serve, in any way that we can be a good citizen, help support these kind of community activities. We’re real excited and real thrilled and we’re excited to see come to fruition,” said Chris Womack, Chairman, President, and CEO of Georgia Power.

The ribbon cutting is just the start of a two day event. A community celebration Saturday June 25th from 10am to 1pm, and the folks at the Hub want to make sure that people in the surrounding areas can get out there.

“We just love the community so much that the boys and girls club of greater Augusta is providing transportation to five different apartment complex’s in both communities,” said Martin.

This is just the start of great things to come from the Hub of Community Innovation, and they’re thankful for everyone that has helped them get to this historic day.

“Incredible investors have made it possible in the tune of over twenty million dollars, however it is the love of entire Augusta surrounding area that is going to make the Hub successful. So you may not be a resident of Harrisburg or Laney Walker but they’re your neighbors as well and we want to see you and we’ve got something for you to do as well in this initiative,” said Martin