HSMC to honor National Feral Cat Day

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)



The Humane Society of McCormick County will participate in a nationally recognized holiday that celebrates cats and aims to make a difference in their lives.

Originally launched by Alley Cat Allies in 2001, National Feral Cat Day promotes awareness about feral cat colonies and educates the public on how to care for and prevent them.

HSMC advocates prevention of unwanted litters of kittens – and puppies – by an aggressive low cost spay/neuter program available to residents of McCormick County. It is estimated that nearly 70,000 kittens and puppies are born every day in America.

In addition to offering the spay/neuter of beloved pets, HSMC is proud to lead a free TNR program in McCormick. TNR (trap-neuter-release) deals with stray or “feral” cats by trapping them, having them spayed or neutered and then returned to the pick-up location. All cats will have an ear lightly “notched” to indicate that the procedure has been performed.

The TNR campaign greatly alleviates the population growth of stray and feral cats in the county. This program, coupled with the “community cat” feeding program, along with providing socialization and the potential for adoption (whenever a possible feline candidate is identified) helps McCormick strays lead a better, healthier life.

On Oct. 16 at 9 a.m., HSMC will host a “feeder tour” of the eight feeding stations for anyone interested. The tour takes about 45 minutes and will end at the HSMC shelter where refreshments will be served. Tours of the facility will also be available.

McCormick residents with a stray cat issue at their home or surrounding area may call 864-391-2FIX and speak with a volunteer about the TNR program. HSMC will book an appointment for a site assessment and schedule a sterilization, all at no cost to the caller.

HSMC is always looking for volunteers to assist in this program, with flexible hours possible. A training session is offered. Potential candidates should ideally be able to lift 15 pounds.

Donations to the program are always welcomed and greatly needed. Canned tuna donations (to help in the trap/release process) are also appreciated.

For more info on the program, please call 864-391-2FIX. For info on HSMC including other volunteer openings, events, donation info, and a list of adoptable animals, please visit: http://members.petfinder.com/~SC63/

This story first appeared in the McCormick Messenger.