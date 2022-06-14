AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “Loose clothing protect your face, wear a hat, wear sunscreen and just continue to drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty continue to drink” said Janis Coffin, AU professor of family medicine

It may be hot right now, but the temperature will get even hotter throughout the day. You’ll want to make sure you’re protecting yourself from the heat.

Professor of family medicine at Augusta University Janis Coffin says staying hydrated and drinking water is the most important action to take.

She also says you should wear sunscreen with SPF of 15 or higher … which could prevent skin cancer.

“You want to trying to re-apply that every two to three hours because when you sweat or if you’re out on the water that’s going to kind of come off” said Coffin.

She also wearing a hat can help prevent heat stroke.

This also goes for workers who are outside in the heat working from sun up to sun down, Taylor Gove, with superior turf says they start work around eight in the morning, but this week they are taking extra precautions.



“This week with the temperature being extremely hot we’ll try and get maybe an earlier start and get done by one or one thirty” said Gove.

Gove says they are making sure to take breaks to cool off from the heat and hope other workers will do the same

“every hour you work at least a good ten minute fifteen minute break for us in between housing we do get a little bit of a break sometimes we may have a five ten minute ride in between houses so that helps out a little bit” said Gove