How to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July fireworks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As the nation gets ready to celebrate America’s birthday,

experts are warning pet owners to prepare for July 4th holiday. The celebration leads to more lost pets than any other day of the year.

“Unfortunately, it increases their risk of being hit by cars, taking to the shelter, or separated from the owner,” said Dr. Chrisitna Wise.

Veterinarians and people who work at animal shelters say the Monday after July 4th is one of the busiest days of the year. They say the phones ring all day from people who lost their pets because the animals were scared of the fireworks in the neighborhood.

“Sometimes, modifying where they’re at, where they’re kept, and what kind of noise they’re exposed too can be enough for them to settle down,” explained Dr. Wise.

Dr. Wise is a veterinarian at Westside Animal Hospital. She says pet owners should establish a good relationship with the vet months in advance. Your vet could prescribe your four-legged friend with a behavioral modifying drug.

“For some patients, modifying the environment is not enough,” said Dr. Wise. “I think an excellent relationship with the veterinarian is essential in controlling that.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic has canceled or postponed many events this summer, most people are expecting to shoot off fireworks at home.

“I would touch base with those neighbors and see if those animals have any noise sensitivity,” said Dr. Wise. “Even a phone call saying that you’re going to be shooting fireworks, and you didn’t want their dog to accidentally runaway.”

Here are some tips to make sure your pets safe this Fourth of July weekend. Be sure your pet is microchipped; some dogs are calmed with thunder shirts and bring your pets indoors before the fireworks start.