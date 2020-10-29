How to have a safe Halloween in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The CDC released new guidelines for families to follow they choose to trick-or-treat this year. According to the agency, trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity due to COVID-19. If families decide to trick-or-treat, local health experts say children should keep their distance from one another, wash their hands frequently and wear masks with their costumes.

Courtesy: CDC

“To be safe, they need to wear a mask and not just a Halloween mask,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur, an infectious disease expert at Augusta University Medical Center, explains. “They need to wear a cloth or medical mask underneath the mask they otherwise have for Halloween.”

If you plan to hand out candy, Dr. MacArthur says it’s best to do so outside.

“It’s recommended that kids get the individually wrapped pieces of candy rather than putting their hands in a bowl of jelly beans.”

Groups across the CSRA are altering their holiday plans. North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism is hosting Drive-Boo Trick or Treat instead of its annual Jack O’Lantern Jubilee, which draws thousands of people each year.

Courtesy: CDC

“You just drive through with your cars,” Mandy Nelson says. “We’ll pass out pre-packaged candy. We’ll be gloved and have masks on. It’ll be safe and fun for the whole family.

In Grovetown, Steed’s Dairy added two acres to its property so families can spread out while enjoying its fall activities.

“If we could open up again safely, we thought it would be a good thing for the county because everything else is closing down,” Jim Steed, the owner of Steed’s Dairy, says.