AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- There’s nothing better than getting out in the heat and into some nice, cool air conditioning.

But this blazing Augusta heat has taken a toll on hundreds of AC units across the CSRA.

So what does the heat really do to your AC units, and what can you do to fix them?

Rick Busby, the owner of Busby’s Heat and Air says this heat can take a toll on the very unit that keeps you cool.

“The hotter it gets, the more the system’s gonna operate, and the more they operate the more likely they are to fail. It’s kinda like getting in your car and driving from here to California and back, and never stopping,” said Busby.

Busby says his business has gotten 50-60 calls a day throughout the week, coming from customers who have requested service for their units that broke down.

Troy Clark is one of those customers, whose ac unit shut down thanks to the heat, and clogged drain lines.