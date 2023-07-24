AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- There’s nothing better than getting out in the heat and into some nice, cool air conditioning.
But this blazing Augusta heat has taken a toll on hundreds of AC units across the CSRA.
So what does the heat really do to your AC units, and what can you do to fix them?
Rick Busby, the owner of Busby’s Heat and Air says this heat can take a toll on the very unit that keeps you cool.
“The hotter it gets, the more the system’s gonna operate, and the more they operate the more likely they are to fail. It’s kinda like getting in your car and driving from here to California and back, and never stopping,” said Busby.
Busby says his business has gotten 50-60 calls a day throughout the week, coming from customers who have requested service for their units that broke down.
Troy Clark is one of those customers, whose ac unit shut down thanks to the heat, and clogged drain lines.
“Once the lines got clogged, the water kind of backed up in the lines, and actually came back up to the units. Fortunately, we have safety valves on our units, which shut our units off. So our units were actually off, and when they came to service them, I think it got up to about 84 degrees in the house,” said Clark.
Busby says it makes no difference what temperature you turn your thermostat to when you’re trying to cool down.
“It doesn’t really matter if you turn it down to 65 or 70, it’s going to maintain whatever temperature it can, so turning it down lower doesn’t make it work better. It’s just not gonna cut off until it reaches that temperature. So I would say set your thermostat at whatever temperature you’re comfortable with, and that varies with the customer,” said Busby.
So what can you do?
Aside from setting the thermostat at the temperature comfortable for you, Busby also suggests getting a maintenance program that checks on the unit once a year.
He says this is not just for Busby’s, but the best advice you can get from any company, industry-wide.
So it may be one more thing to do, but it’s an investment that can protect your AC unit: and ultimately keep you cool as the summer heat continues.