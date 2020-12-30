How much is COVID relief debate impacting Augusta voters

AUGUSTA, Ga, (WJBF) – It is said people vote their pocketbooks, so what part will the 2000 dollar COVID relief debate play in this election its a question? We wanted to find out.

Augusta voters have the eyes of the nation on them and thousands are not waiting until next Tuesday to cast their ballots.

There’s a lot at stake in this election we really need to make it happen I figured it would be a good day to come down here instead of waiting in line with everybody else,” said Warren Oliver.

America is still waiting on a final decision on COVID relief, so how big an impact is that having on the votes.

“Is that impacting your vote?”

“Nothing to do with it, nothing to do with it,” said two voters going into Warren Road to vote early.

At stake is a senate vote about increasing COVID relief checks to 2000 dollars, with control of the senate going to be determined by these voters, is the money a big motivater .

“It would be nice to have it,” said Larry Redfield.

“So you’re not going to blame one party or credit one party?”

“No impact at all,” said Redfield/

“Play any role at all in how you voted,”

“No, no none at all, said Mike Fernandes.

“Party or not party its about making our country better the best,” said Tisha Smith

“And a covid check didn’t impact your vote at all?

No it did not,” said Smith.

Though early voting has been busy. elections Director Lynn Bailey predicts overall turnout out will lag behind the November election where 65 percent of Augusta’s voters took part.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see us hit 45 percent or so and that’s a high number for a run-off,” said Bailey.

The clock is about to strike midnight on early voting in person but there is one more day Thursday to vote here at the Bell Auditorium or one of the three satellite locations.

In Augusta, George Eskola WJBF newschannel 6.