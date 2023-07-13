AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “I was actually kind of scared when I woke up because I looked around I was like this is not the grass,” said Ieries Nur.

Ieries Nur is calling what he experienced “a miracle”

Nur was working as a landscaper Tuesday when he collapsed in the extreme Augusta heat.

“I was finishing up blowing like four or five decks I think… and I was walking back between houses and then honestly I don’t remember much they said I just woke up here at like six or something like that,” said Nur.

Our VIPIR 6 Alert weather team says the temperature was around 94 degrees, which is the average temperature this time of year.

Nur came into Doctors Hospital with a high temperature of 105 and was admitted in the ICU……

“So the normal temperature is about 98.6 you don’t want you temperature to go over about 103 less than that but 103 you’re going to most likely have a heat stroke,” said Dr. Courtney Pettiford, Trauma medical director.

Medical professionals say they used everything they could to save Nur’s life.

“So when a patient comes in we usually do cooling measure we do IV fluids, ice packs you can put it around the head the neck armpits growing area we have certain devices that we can apply to the patient that circulates cool air or cool water,” said Dr. Pettiford.

As he turns to the doctors…. He tells them he’s grateful for all they’ve done to help keep him alive.

“You helped me out so much and I really appreciate it a lot like I really do,” said Nur.

He hopes sharing his experience will prevent something like this from happening to others.

“I would say be very hyperactive of yourself and just keep drinking water like just don’t stop,” said Nur.

“So you want to wear light loose fitting clothing, stay well hydrated… what doesn’t count are sodas, coffee, alcohol – so water, juices, sports drinks,” said Dr. Pettiford.

Nur is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.