How COVID-19 guidelines are working at local football games

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – With the crack of tackles, cheers, and the referee whistle, high school football is back in Georgia.

“It’s buzzing here at Harlem. Everybody is ready for football. Everybody is ready to see what the new year brings and we’re excited,” said Todd Booker, Athletic Director at Harlem High.

At Columbia County games attendance is limited to a third of stadium capacity. Tickets are available on a fist come, first serve basis.

Harlem High took on Aquinas Friday.

Coach Booker said, “We were able to sell 800 tickets. Five hundred on the home side, 300 on the visitor side.”

Masks or face coverings are required at Columbia County games when social distancing is not possible but you don’t have to wear one while you sit or stand in the bleechers.

“Our coaches and athletes have done an outstanding job on following all of the policies and procedures that the GHSA set in place. And they’ve just done a great job,” said Coach Booker.

In Richmond County, stadiums can only be at 15% capacity. Masks are also required when not seated. You can only buy tickets before games and families are allowed to sit with each other. Concession stands are closed for now.

Assistant Superintendent Scott McClintock explained, “As we move forward to see how the first weeks go and then once we see that we can manage the crowds and do different things of that nature, then we will hopefully be able to increase the number of tickets we sell at that point.”

While hopes remain high for football, keep your fingers crossed.