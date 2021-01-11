House Rep. Jodi Lott discusses Georgia Legislative Session beginning today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today, the Governor of Georgia is deploying the national guard ahead of the state’s first day of legislative session. It’s a precaution after last week’s riots at the Capitol.

Lawmakers in Atlanta have a packed agenda from election laws to vaccine rollouts.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with House Representative Jodi Lott. She says she’s very excited to get back to Atlanta and start taking action.

Lott represents a portion of Columbia County. When asked about the separation of their judicial circuit, she said everybody who’s reached out to her is in favor of it happening.

They are also focusing on vaccine rollout and paying attention to the business climate.

Right now, in Georgia, front line workers and those 65 and older can get the vaccine.

The hope is that this shot becomes available to the general public sooner rather than later.

“So, vaccine rollout, focusing on the business climate. Making certain that our unemployment rate continues to drop. Georgia’s economy is great,” says Rep. Lott.

Another top priority item is elections, specifically speaking about preparedness and transparency.

“We will address some of the transparency issues with elections. Make certain that people really understand that there’s a lot of opportunity for them now in Georgia law for people to be able to view the process, but most people didn’t know what their options were,” says Rep. Lott.

Representative Lott says her main focus is budgeting for mental health, substance abuse, and disabilities.