House fire on Woodville Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire & EMA responded to the scene of a house fire, Monday.

The house fire is on Woodville Road. Two people reportedly made it out safely.

This is still an active scene. There are no further details at this time.

