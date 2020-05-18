House fire on Woodville Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire & EMA responded to the scene of a house fire, Monday.

The house fire is on Woodville Road. Two people reportedly made it out safely.

This is still an active scene. There are no further details at this time.

Occupant tells us his house shook from a possible lightning strike. Went upstairs and found the laundry room on fire.



Red Cross has been called in to assist.#firefighters still working to put out hot spots pic.twitter.com/8BwV1y3hhs — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) May 18, 2020

