COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Emergency Dispatch tells WJBF that fire crews responded to a structure fire at a home along the 4000 block of Oregon Trail.

That’s just a few blocks away from Blue Ridge Drive and the school zone where Blue Ridge Elementary School, Lakeside Middle School and Lakeside High School are located.

According to a spokesperson for Columbia County government, an emergency dispatch call for a fire at this location was received around 2:52 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was fully involved. No occupants are believed to have been inside the house.

The fire is out now and crews are monitoring hot spots, according to the Columbia County government spokesperson.

The cause of the fire or origin point are not known at this time.

