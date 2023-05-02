AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A house fire on Flowing Wells Road in Augusta has shut down the intersection at Wrightsboro Road.

The home is on the 1400 block of Flowing Wells Road and a huge plume of black smoke could be seen for miles.

Flowing wells road is blocked, from the fire station to Wrightsboro Road.

Fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

No word on how the fire got started. No injuries have been reported.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene. We’ll share more details as they become available.