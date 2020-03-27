House fire on Blairs Street in Harrisburg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of a large fire-in-progress at Eve Street and Blairs Lane.
The structure is described as an abandoned three story single family home.
There were no injuries.
Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing story.
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
- Gov. Kemp, Coronavirus task force members host statewide town hall on COVID-19 response
- Local hotels trying to protect potential Masters revenue
- US leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases
- Georgia students stuck in Peru return to Atlanta