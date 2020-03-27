House fire on Blairs Street in Harrisburg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of a large fire-in-progress at Eve Street and Blairs Lane.

The structure is described as an abandoned three story single family home.

There were no injuries.

