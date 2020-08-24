House fire death under investigation in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A deadly house fire is under investigation in Richmond County.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us the first happened on the 1000 block of Alden Drive around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.
A body was found in the home by firefighters while working to put the blaze out.
The victim’s body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy and identification.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
