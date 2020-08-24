House fire death under investigation in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A deadly house fire is under investigation in Richmond County.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us the first happened on the 1000 block of Alden Drive around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

A body was found in the home by firefighters while working to put the blaze out.

The victim’s body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy and identification.

