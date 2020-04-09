Hotel manager says it will not be a homeless shelter

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It’s being called the Hotel Relief for the Homeless Initiative, a plan to get some of Augusta’s most vulnerable temporarily off the street.

“All the shelters are booked not booked but occupied and they are keeping those people there so the few that didn’t get an opportunity to go to the shelters at least we have the hotel to house them,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

E-mails to city leaders this week from the Housing and Community Development Department said the department was exclusive to the Doubletree Hotel or other Hilton properties if the Doubletree is not available.

The manager of he Doubletree saying the initial discussions were to offer up the Belair Conference Center, which is currently vacant.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen there’s too many stipulations there’s insurance requirements legal requirements, The Belair Conference Center wasn’t designed to hold people overnight,” said Marty Matfess, the COO of SIG Management, which manages the Doubletree.

The Doubletree Hotel is built to house people, but the Manager doesn’t see it taking part in this initiative as its being explained to city leaders.

“The idea that we are going to be taking in homeless and becoming a homeless shelter is not going to happen,” said Matfess.

The memo from Housing and Neighborhood development says the plan would be to take people without shelter and not any one who has tested for covid, and check them into the hotel just like any other guest with the city paying the bills.

In that case could the Doubletree still say no?

“If a guest comes to check in and is able to pay the bill and is not a known nuisance not a criminal or an otherwise reason not to accept that guest then you have to accept that guest,” said Matfess.

Augusta has a plan to try and help some of the city’s homeless tough that appears easier said than done in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.