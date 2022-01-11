‘Hot off the press’ — Barnwell shop printing thousands of National Championship shirts

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — You won’t find many University of Georgia fans at TNT Printwear, aside from Jeremy Padgett.

“I’m glad the boys finally came through with a win over Alabama after all these years” Padgett said.

Monday’s National Championship victory made work very special for Jeremy. TNT Printwear is a subcontractor for Hanes. Jeremy and his team are printing 15,000 College Football National Championship t-shirts. This year, the Georgia Bulldogs are on the front.

“It’s always usually Alabama or sometimes Clemson. I’m really glad to finally see Georgia this year be printed on the machine that says ‘National Champions.'”

It will be busy at the shop for the next few days.

“It’s really hard core right now,” Terry Padgett, the owner of TNT Printwear, said. “We came in after the game and got started. We’re going to be working around the clock until it’s done.”

Once the shirts are printed and sorted, they will be sent to Walmart and Sam’s Club stores throughout the Southeast.

“We’re already getting reorders, and they havent even gotten in stores yet,” Terry Padgett said.

It is a lot of work, but Terry says it is all worth it.

“It’s rewarding when you go to stores in other states and see your work.”