Hornsby 4-8 School gives students reading material during end of the year book drop off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The end of school is usually marked by students cheers echoing through the school hallway; but this year the students and teachers are outside in the parking lot.

Students at Hornsby 4-8 dropped off their textbooks last week.

It was the first time many students had seen their teachers in person for months.

“We’ve missed them physically but we want them to continue to grow and increase their reading levels and math levels,” said Assistant Principle Sheri Calhoun.

Teachers and staff also distributed summer packets with some of the books being donated by St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church.

“We try to support literacy in our community, we have a ministry called “Story Box” and we give out as many books as we can,” said Amanda Peacock a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church.

“We feel like its important for our students to receive summer packets to promote growth,” said Calhoun.

Hornsby’s Assistant principal wanted to say this to everyone who helped or donated.

“We just want to say thank you to all of our volunteers and all of our local organizations who donated items for our students, we thank you so much, we appreciate it, really words can’t express the gratitude we feel towards you,” said Calhoun.