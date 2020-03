ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirms it is working with local law enforcement on a homicide investigation in Allendale.

In an e-mail to WJBF, SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby wrote, “SLED is assisting local law enforcement in investigating a reported homicide. No additional information is available at this time as this is an active case.”

