AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an overnight homicide.

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, says 25 year old Alan Newsome was found dead in his driveway on the 2900 block of Ulm Road.

Newsome was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m., Friday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No other details have been released.