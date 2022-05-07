Trenton, S.C. (WJBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Edgefield County after two bodies were found in the backyard of a home in Trenton.

Around 10 Saturday morning, deputies were called out to Tanglewood Drive where the discovery was made.

The coroner tells us 60-year-old Joseph Anthony McKinnon was found dead in his yard. According to the coroner, he had no signs of trauma and natural causes were suspected.

While investigating the death of Mr. Mckinnon, another body was located in a freshly dug pit. 65-year-old Patricia Ruth Dent, who was living at the same location, appeared to have been the victim of foul play.

Autopsies were performed on the bodies Monday. Mr. McKinnon’s cause of death was confirmed to be cardiac arrest while Ms. Dent was found to have died by strangulation.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, and statements from witnesses, investigators believe Mr. McKinnon attacked Ms. Dent while inside their home. McKinnon then allegedly bound her and wrapped her in trash bags before putting her in a pit he dug. While burying Ms. Dent in the pit, Mr. McKinnon had the cardiac event, causing him to die.