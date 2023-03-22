RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office wants to remind the public about the Homestead Exemption Deadline, which is April 1st.

The homestead exemption gives residents tax breaks on property taxes by reducing the amount that is owed on the legal residences.

Residents must file with the county or city that the home is located.

If anyone has any questions or needs more information on the requirements needed, contact the Tax Commissioner’s Office at (706) 821-2391 or visit arctax.com.