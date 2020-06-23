Homeowners in Aiken concerned about their neighborhood expansion

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken council members have approved a concept to expand the Kemper Downs neighborhood. The property between Pine Log Road and Richardson’s Lake Road will be annexed into the corporate limits of the city.

“The traffic is going to increase a great deal. Two-fold maybe three-fold and it’s a bit concerning for us,” said resident Lorraine Greene-Brightharp.

After recommendations from the Aiken Planning Commission, council members gave the green light for the second phase of development in Kemper Downs. On a 27 acre lot, it’s planned to build a mix of 74 attached and detached, single-family homes.

“There are many children who walk the neighborhood every day. They ride their tricycles, their bicycles, and it’s something the families love to do.”

Greene-Brightharp isn’t the only person who’s worried about busier traffic. Many other neighbors have emailed Aiken leaders about the same uneasiness.

“If we could just have a second entryway, besides Bay Meadows Drive. If they could have a separate entryway, that would pretty much remedy our concerns. But right now, with the one road leading in and out, and all of that coming on Bay Meadows Drive, it’s a big concern for us.”

The developer is also proposing 10 acres of open space that would have amenities. Green-Brightharp isn’t against having new neighbors, she’s just worried about traffic, people speeding and road damage.

She said, “It’s going to be a big project. It should be lovely. I understand that there’s going to be a walking track and maybe a dog park that we would have access to. That would be nice. A lot of new homes. I think the homes will be upgraded, that’s wonderful as well. It’s the traffic.”

Construction of the new homes is expected to start soon. The next Aiken city council meeting is scheduled for July 13.