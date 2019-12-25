Homeless youth getting needed resources

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local school districts are identifying and working to help students and families who are homeless.

Items such as soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste are basic essentials people grab while getting ready for work or school. But, Richmond County School System realizes that’s not always the case for every child sitting in a classroom.

Richmond County School System Lead Social Worker Homeless Liaison Shalene Zanatta sat down with NewsChannel 6 to discuss the issue.

“Right now, we’re almost at 400 students that have been identified as families in transition or students in transition,” she said.

In a district where there are thousands of students, a few hundred may not seem like many, but that’s still 400 kids without a home of their own. In short, it’s homelessness. It does not always mean living on the street. It could mean couch surfing or even living in a hotel.

Natalie Bracey runs the Richmond County Success Center, a place where students and their families can go if they need access to what you would have at home.

“A student can’t be successful if there are issues going on at home,” said Bracey, the administrator. “So, we try to concentrate on the whole family, not just the whole student.”

The Success Center offers computers with the internet, a pantry, a closet complete with business attire and shoes and even the washer and dryer to clean those clothes. It’s not just a kind gesture to look after people without a home, it’s federal law.

“McKinney-Vento requires us to meet with the students monthly to review their attendance, review their disciplines, their grades and provide them support,” said Zanatta.

The law requires schools allow homeless children have access to education and other services needed to ensure they meet the same challenging State student academic achievement standards. Shalene Zanatta, who makes sure that law is fulfilled said it provides so much more.

She added, “Some other facets that McKinney-Vento allows us to do is tutoring. We do have some tutors that go into the Salvation Army and Safe Homes to help them with their academics. We provide them with transportation back and forth to school.”

Richmond County is not alone. Aiken County Public School District shined a spotlight on youth homelessness in November, noting that it impacts 4.2 million young adults nationwide each year. More than 400 were homeless in the public school system there last year, with 120 being identified this year.

And in Burke County Schools, there are just more than a dozen kids without their own home. A spokesperson said they are doubled up with relatives or friends and that does not include foster children.

At the Success Center, it’s about making sure people feel like they are not homeless. USDA foods that come from the Golden Harvest Food Bank fill the market.

“People don’t want to come and feel like they’re getting a hand out. They want to get a hand up,” Bracey said. “So, one of the things we changed is instead of a food pantry where you feel like someone is just giving you food, we went to a food market where you have more of a choice of what you’re getting.”

And for the students, these resources mean they make it instead of dealing with a range of homeless related problems.

Zanatta said those problems are, “Anger issues, holding on to things that are very personal to them that maybe they’re not allowed to have in school. Not making connections very well with others.”

And added to the resources are Social Workers in each school working to make sure those students in transition get all of the emotional support that’s needed too.

“They can link them with outside agencies, resources within the community, provide the students with additional support in the school, one on one together time,” she said.