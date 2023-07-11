RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for terroristic threats and theft by taking.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified him as William Hudson, III.

Authorities also state that Hudson is also wanted for questioning in reference to a sexual assault that happened on July 6th on Boy Scout Road.

According to an incident report, on December 13th, 2022, the reported victim told deputies that she received threatening text messages from Hudson, who she says is her ex-boyfriend.

The incident report also states that the deputy was with the victim when she received a phone call, and the deputy says he heard Hudson make several threats to the victim.

In another incident report, on May 28th, another victim stated that she left her vehicle running outside of a McDonald’s while going to get food, and when she came back out, her car was gone.

The victim says that she was unable to identify the person who took her car, but in the report, the manager states that he would contact the sheriff’s office as soon as the video footage was available.

In the final incident report, on July 6th, a different victim stated that while she was cleaning out the pool at an apartment complex when a Black male that she says she did not know climbed over the fence and yelled at her wanting to know where the “rock” was that she stole from him.

The report continues with the victim stating that even though she did not know “the male,” she remember seeing him earlier when she was with a friend of hers at the old Habeneros and Time Saver on Boy Scout Road.

The victim described “the male” as a tall, Black male wearing two gold chains, a white in color University of Florida jersey with the number 6 on it and the name JAMES on the back.

The report continues with the victim saying after she got out of the pool and put on her clothes, she stated the male grabbed her, pushed her into the tent on the pool deck, and shoved her down on a pool chair, and then, she says “the male” started removing her clothing, grabbed her by the throat and forced her to have sex with him against her will.

The victim says that “the male” kept choking her and telling her he was going to kill her, and she says that she nearly lost consciousness, and “the male” left as soon as it began to light up outside.

Authorities say Hudson is homeless and is known to frequent the area of Washington Road at Boy Scout Road.

If anyone has any information concerning Hudson’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Daryl Oehrlein at (706) 821-1053 or any on-call Violent Crime Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.