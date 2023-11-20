AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say on November 19th, 38-year-old John Anthony Lowden Jr. was being transported from Piedmont Augusta Hospital to a mental health facility by Gold Cross Ambulance Service.

While stopped at a traffic light, Lowden jumped out of the vehicle on St. Sebastian Way at Walton Way and ran off.

He is homeless and was last seen wearing paper, blue scrubs.

If you have seen John Lowden, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.