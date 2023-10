AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after being struck by a passing vehicle on Sunday.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 39-year-old Barry Anthony Smith Jr. was hit by a westbound vehicle while trying to cross the 1800 block of Gordon Highway, on Sunday.

Coroner Bowen states that Smith was reportedly homeless.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:18 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.