Homeless hotel program moves forward

Augusta,.Ga (WJBF) A program to provide hotel rooms to some of Augusta homeless moves forward.

Augusta commissioners approving the program where the city will cover the costs of putting up about twenty families.

Last week we reported the Doubletree Hotel would not be involved but city officials saying that’s not the case.



“To that point I’ve heard the rumblings as well I picked up the phone and had a conservation with the director of sales they have assured that they are 100 percent on board we’ve also received a text message my staff did quickly after that saying they have support,” said Housing and Community Development Director Hawthorne Welcher.



The Management company for the Doubletree says tonight it has sent an email to a city leaders saying they are out and will not take part in the homeless program.