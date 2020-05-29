Home security scammers lurking in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Scammers know we’re spending a lot of our time at home during this health crisis. One could show up at your door.

The Augusta-Richmond County District Attorney’s Office is warning all of us about a scam that’s operating in the CSRA.

An investigator from the Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly (C.A.V.E.) Task Force told NewsChannel 6 salespeople for home security systems are targeting elderly homeowners.

A woman in North Augusta, who preferred not to be identified, believes she is being scammed. She has contacted the authorities about it.

She said, “I’ve got to know if you’re legit or not.”

The scammers are telling people their current security system is going out of business. Recently, a salesman from a security company came to the woman’s home in North Augusta, unannounced, and told her that her security system was out of date.

The woman also said the salesman knew who she was and her past history with various security companies. The salesman gained the woman’s trust, something she regrets.

She said, “He asked me, ‘could I look at it (her current security system)?’ And I let him look at it and then we proceeded on. We went back out to the porch and talked. He told me how much it was, told me the company name.”

A C.A.V.E. investigator said salespeople are having security equipment installed in homes with no wifi, but connecting it to hotspot so the homeowner is shown a great system. However, the system is useless.

“I’m a pacemaker dependent so I depend on the alarm system. You know, like if I pass out enough or I could reach the button I can call them. I don’t know if any of that works,” said the concerned woman.

She said her alarm system was not working. But during her interview, she got a call from a rep from the alleged scammers.

“I don’t want to get stuck with having to pay somebody or contract. They need to be caught. They don’t need to be doing this to people.”

Most of the time, the scammers sign the person into an expensive contract that could last for 60 months.

The alleged scammers in the CSRA have not been identified.

If you believe you have been scammed or contacted by scammer call (706) 821 1239 for a C.A.V.E. Task Force investigator.

You can also reach out to your local Sheriff’s department.