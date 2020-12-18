‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event at Augusta Animal Services

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Families gathered at Augusta Animal Services’ Home for the Pawlidays fostering event Friday.

The event is happening again tomorrow from 12-4 P.M. at Augusta Animal Services, and you can choose a dog or cat to foster for the week. If you fall in love with the animal, you do not have to return it to the shelter.

“Last year we completed 35 animals going home for the holidays, and only three were returned,” animal outreach coordinator Taylor Hoskins said.

A foster failure is a pet who finds a forever home through the fostering program, and is never returned to the shelter.

When Lindsey Moe of Augusta met Rex today, she said he might just be a foster failure.

“Me and Rex found each other,” Moe said. “It started out as a foster, but I don’t know, I couldn’t bring him back.”

As a COVID safety precaution, attendees are asked to pick an animal from a board of pictures and personality descriptions. Then the animal is brought out to the family. Once the foster is finalized, a little heart goes on the animal’s picture.

For those not quite ready to adopt , the animals can be returned to the shelter on December 27th and 28th.

“And for the people who may not be as decisive as others, we have an extension through January 4th as well,” Hoskins said.