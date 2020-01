AUGUSTA (WJBF) - On Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 1260 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta is hosting a Secure the Vote Georgia public presentation in collaboration with Lynn Bailey, Elections Supervisor for Richmond County.

“Securing the vote is our #1 priority,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We are encouraging voters from all walks of life to try out the new, secure, verifiable paper ballot system.”