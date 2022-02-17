Home Clean Heroes hopes their success helps other veterans transition back to civilian life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For some veterans, the transition from active duty service to civilian life can be a difficult transition.

Antoinette White and her husband Tony were in the army for 22 years. The couple teamed up and for the past year they’ve been the owners of residential cleaning brand Home Clean Heroes.

“We’re dedicated to our mission and we’re dependable and we like to give our customers back their time by cleaning their home,” said Antoinette White.

In their year of being in business, the Whites have seen their fair share of success. They were recently awarded a customer satisfaction award at their brand’s national convention. The Whites believe that applying the things they learned in their years of service have helped them with their business.

“The military set us up for success because what we were taught in the military we could carry over to this business, as well. From our leadership style, to our loyalty, our dedication, and our thoroughness,” said White.

In January, Home Clean Heroes announced that it’s partnered with First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“Every clean we complete we donate 50 cents per clean to the foundation and the corporate office also matches us and our customers have the opportunity to give back, as well, because they can round up on their clean or give a flat donation and at the end we will present that check to one of our partners in the local community,” said White.

The opportunity to give back is important for the folks at Home Clean Heroes.

“I am a giver and I like to give back to the community when we can,” said White.

Home Clean Heroes hopes their story of success will help other veterans who are transitioning back to civilian life.

“When you’re leaping and going to the civilian side it’s like you have to take a leap of faith because you’re scared but you got to put what the Army taught you into play and you’ll be successful,” said White.