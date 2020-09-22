Home catches fire on Roosevelt Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews worked to put out an early morning house fire on Tuesday.

Officials say that, just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2100 block of Roosevelt Drive.

When they arrives, a majority of the home was in flames.

Crews did eventually extinguish the fire.

The homeowner was not believe to be home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

