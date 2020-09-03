Home, car break-in suspect arrested in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man wanted for allegedly breaking into several cars in the Augusta area and North Augusta has been arrested.

32-year-old Jonah Schafner surrendered to Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday. Authorities began searching for him after a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle. Shortly after, Grovetown residents reported their cars being broken into.

Denise Scott told NewsChannel 6 two of her family’s cars were ransacked.

“My husband had a pistol in the car, and he told the officer it was missing,” said Scott. “He immediately called dispatch and said the suspect was now armed, possibly.”

Deputies were eventually tipped off that Schafner may have been hiding in a house after a resident checked his secrutity footage.

“We did learn that he was possibly in the home by the homeowner’s security system,” said Maj. Sharif Chochol of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “He was able to see in his camera system that there was some movement in the house.”

Deputies surrounded the home at 2007 Sylvan Lake Drive, where they believed Schafner was hiding. He surrendered without incident.

“We called into the house, told him he was surrounded and if he gave up nobody would get hurt,” said Chocol. “He came out with his hands up.”

Schafner is facing charges for several car break-ins in Columbia County. He also has at least 13 outstanding warrants in North Augusta, South Carolina.