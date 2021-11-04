Holiday Market at the 5th Street Marina opening Sunday after 2020 hiatus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re just 50 days and some change away from Christmas but you can start checking things off your shopping list this weekend in downtown Augusta.

Despite the pandemic, the 5th Street Marina has been busy.

“We have people visiting from all over the world. We’ll have people from Africa, from England, from Australia,” said owner Beth Christian.

The list goes on. Now the marina owner and others are hoping to reel in more people on the Savannah riverbank for a holiday market.

She said, “Every Sunday in the month of November and December, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm every day on those Sundays.”

There will be a wide variety of vendors selling handmade crafts to CBD products.

Local businesses like Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals will be at the market offering their services too.

Owner Greg LaBelle explained, “We’re excited to see all the vendors come out. We’re excited for the marina to put on another great show. We did the spring market and the turnout was absolutely amazing.”

Christian told NewsChannel 6’s Wes Cooper, “Everybody that’s going to be here is regional. You’ll find some of the same people we’ve had before, they’ll be back again. They’ve already signed up. We got a good number of people already signed up for the event but we’re taking people to sign up any day until the day of each event.”

The vendor fee is just 20 bucks. It’s free for patrons to attend.

LaBelle said, “We’re going to do half-priced kayak rentals just to introduce the Savannah River to people that typically wouldn’t get out there. Especially when it’s colder.”

There will be a golf cart service on 6th Street when the lot at the marina fills up. You will also have the opportunity to help some local non-profits during the market.

Christian added, “Everybody’s happy. Everybody’s real happy during the holidays because it’s just a magical time of the year.”

Santa will not be in attendance at this year’s holiday market because of the pandemic but the fun will go on. Social distancing will be practiced at the market.

If you’re looking to sell at the market, email marketatthemarina@gmail.com to apply.