HIV and AIDS awareness organizations offer scholarship to help prevention among youth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County students have a chance to talk about HIV and AIDS conversations in schools and earn a scholarship at the same time.

Positively Augusta, Inc. reports Georgia leads the nation for new HIV infections and majority of those diagnosed are between the ages of 16 and 24. That organization, along with Angelic Community Resource Development, Inc are offering The Sandra E. Wimberly ‘Education is Prevention’ Scholarship. It gives high school students in Richmond County a chance to write about what they think should be done to reduce the rate of transmission among youth.

The scholarship will be available at all schools.

The deadline is December 1 and winners will be announced December 14 during the Annual U<Walk at Laney Stadium at 12 p.m. There will be three winners/scholarships announced and awarded. Rewards to each winner will go as follows:

• 1st Place $300

• 2nd Place $200

• 3rd Place $100