WILLINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – History will be on full display in Willington, South Carolina for Historic Willington Day.

“It’s an opportunity for us to put our mission on display which is to preserve and celebrate the history of Willington and the surrounding area,” said President of Willington on the Way, Lana Snellgrove.

The event will have plenty to offer including an 18th century gunsmith, the African American Cultural center, local authors selling and signing books, a whole lot of history and more.

“We felt like the history of Willington has not really been recognized in the area even, and we want people to know what’s here, and we want people to become a part of this,” said Snellgrove.

Not only will the event be fun and educational but it’s also a fundraiser for a good cause.

“These aging buildings, we’re having problems with leaks, securing the old bricks, as well as paying the electric bill, and we’ve started opening up to groups to come in, like school field trips, and other groups who like private tours, so we would like to have some extra money as we build on these programs, but mainly the money goes towards the upkeep,” said Snellgrove.

Historic Willington Day will be like taking a trip through time where you’ll see plenty of people dressed like characters from the past, and even replicas of parts of the town dating back to 1915.

“When I came here and started reading about the history of Willington I was really fascinated with the amount of people and what they contributed to the local area. I feel that once they come out here and start learning about the history of Willington, they’ll be out here repeatedly. We have a very large genealogy department here in the history center,” said History Center Manger, Barry Russell.

Not only can you learn about history but you can also buy some to take home as the event marks the grand opening of the town’s “Curiosity Shop.”

“It is contributions or donations from people’s homes that we get and we don’t know what to do with. Some of the things that we’ve gotten we’ve had to restore them. We’ve had to put chairs back together, cabinets back together, polish silver. We have a combination of lots of different things,” said Curiosity Shop Manager, Deborah Fuller.

“I think I want them to appreciate the many layers of history and what looking at that history and celebrating that history can mean to us as we move forward,” said Snellgrove.

The event is happening on March 25th from 10 am to 3 pm. So if you’re a collector, or a fan of history then Historic Willington Day is the event for you to check out.

This is a ticketed event, and anyone under the age of 16 can enter free. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the event. It’s happening at the Bookshop and History Center, located at 1801 Morrah Bridge Road, McCormick South Carolina, 29835.