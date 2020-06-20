Historic Juneteenth celebration hosted in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Many people all over the CSRA celebrate Juneteenth. It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday honoring the end of slavery in the United States.

History was made in Columbia County, Friday with a community-wide observance. People of all ages and races came out to the big event at Evans Towne Center Park.

“A lot of people are coming out to be heard and this is part of giving them a voice. Giving them a chance to speak and say what’s on their mind,” said organizer Curtis Pickard.

At the celebration, numerous people were cheering “Black lives matter.” But the main message the event, unity.

“A lot of people have the mentality of ‘this is the Black thing to do or is the White thing to do.’ Instead of having that mentality, we all need to come together,” said Pickard.

Juneteenth attendee Katlyn Tuten said, “Learn more about culture. Learn more about Juneteenth in general. I feel like we didn’t really learn about it at all in our education system so the more I can expose myself to it, the better.”

“All races, all economic brackets, children, all ages, I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s representative of this country and representative of this world,” added former Augusta Commissioner and local businessman, Keith Brown.

Juneteenth began in Galveston, Texas but the day is now recognized in 47 of the 50 states and D.C. It started in 1865 when a Union army general announced all slaves were free in The Lone Star State. The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in 1863 which outlawed slavery in Texas.

“That word didn’t get to the slaves in Texas until two and a half years later. And born out of that news comes this jubilant celebration,” explained Chaplain Brennan Francois, AU Health.

June 19, people danced, some delivered speeches. Even more, registered to vote and marched around Evans Towne Center Park as one.

“I’m trying to push here to get people out of that mindset that in order to change we got to get out of that stuck mindset that everything needs to be divided. If we want to make change we all got to come together as one,” said Pickard.

Chaplain Francois added, “People are finally waking up and understanding the plight that African Americans face in this nation. And as a result, I believe people are starting to identify with that struggle and with that pain. I’m thankful at occasions like this people can also identify with the celebrations of special historic events.”