Historic hand counted ballot audits begin in Georgia

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Auditing ballots in georgia begins today.

For the first time in American history — an entire state is auditing votes by hand. Also historic, more Americans voted in 2020 and by mail than in any other election in US history.

Workers in Richmond County reported to the Bell Auditorium to begin that process Friday morning.

Also in attendance — trained monitors hand picked by the leaders of both the Democrat and Republican parties

Jordan Johnson is the Chairman for Richmond County Democratic Party.

“Well we have a voter protection team that we have appointed for Augusta Richmond County for the Democratic Party here. And those folks are members of the party, they’re members of the community. They care about the community, they’ve shown up, they’ve been poll workers for years,” said Johnson.

Sherry Barnes, Chairman of the Richmond County Republican Party agrees that knowledgeable monitors are key.

“Well prior to the November 3 election, we trained and had a video training session with all of our poll watchers and we’re using those people that have been trained here as our monitors,” she explained.

Unofficial observers-the public- are also welcome and encouraged to watch the process from the balcony. One Richmond County commissioner took advantage of the opportunity.

“Well I wanted to take a look at what the process looked like in terms of doing the recount. I know there was going to be some financial obligations to come with that as a commissioner so I just wanted to witness what the process looks like,” said Ben Hasan, District 6 Commissioner.

Hasan encourages anyone who may be concerned about the ballot counting process to come out and see for themselves.

“And you’ll feel some level of comfortablility that you looked at it, that you’d seen how the process was being conducted. And at least you have some sense of peace of mind whether you like the outcome or not,” he said.

Election workers are facing a self-imposed deadline of midnight on November 18 to complete the audit. Anyone wanting to observe the audit is welcome to go to the Bell Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and sit in the balcony to watch the process.